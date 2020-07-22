Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Plans GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.16 ($1.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.22.
Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile
