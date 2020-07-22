Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) Plans GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.27) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.16 ($1.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.22.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

