Silent Notary Market Cap Reaches $180,047.72 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, TOPBTC and YoBit. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $180,047.72 and approximately $13,439.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.84 or 0.01880779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00190196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120300 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX, YoBit, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.