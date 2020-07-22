Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Southern worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Southern by 5,946.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 137,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,199. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.