Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 116,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,199. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

