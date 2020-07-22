S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of S&P Global worth $108,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $619,639,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 763.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.46. 22,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.68 and its 200 day moving average is $294.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

