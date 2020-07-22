SpaceChain Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $497.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

