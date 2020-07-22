SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

