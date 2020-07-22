Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 3,205 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,858. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.