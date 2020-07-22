Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 3,420 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

