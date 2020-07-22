Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 358.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 13,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,020. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

