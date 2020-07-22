Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.62. 32,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.