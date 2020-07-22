Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

