Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $1.57 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.86. 184,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

