Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $6.49 on Wednesday, reaching $199.47. The stock had a trading volume of 144,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,633. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.