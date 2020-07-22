Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

