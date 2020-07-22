Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,573. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

