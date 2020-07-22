Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 635 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.52. 82,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $195.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

