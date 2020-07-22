Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a 200 day moving average of $275.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

