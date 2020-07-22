Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0472

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Sphere has a market cap of $588,925.39 and approximately $710.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042256 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.06 or 0.99825918 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001119 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000302 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00164021 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

