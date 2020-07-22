Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.46 and last traded at $128.39, 12,406,811 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 13,915,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Square by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Square by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

