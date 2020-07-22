Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.46 and last traded at $128.39, 12,406,811 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 13,915,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Square by 766.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Square by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit