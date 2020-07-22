Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 306,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after buying an additional 86,255 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

SBUX stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,884. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

