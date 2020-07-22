State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.4% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in State Street by 17.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,280,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,930,000 after acquiring an additional 341,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. 59,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,032. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

