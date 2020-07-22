Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Cfra

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 64,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,740. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

