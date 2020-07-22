Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Stepan accounts for 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.33% of Stepan worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

