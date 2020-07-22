Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 40.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,824. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.97 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

