Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 1,152 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.07. 4,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,352. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.86 and its 200 day moving average is $505.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.