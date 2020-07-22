Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 933 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $18.35 on Wednesday, hitting $1,586.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $781.73. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,782.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,443,142. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.09.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

