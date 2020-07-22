Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $125,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 632,661 shares of company stock worth $114,837,479. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra raised their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

