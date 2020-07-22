Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. 1,130,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.