Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.04. 135,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,923. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $145.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.