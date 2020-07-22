Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,585 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

