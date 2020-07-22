Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 767,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

