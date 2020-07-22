Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. 9,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,409. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.21. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

