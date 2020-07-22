Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.96.

Biogen stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.94. 26,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,872. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

