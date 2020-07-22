Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.58 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,910,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $261,973,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 442,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,862. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.