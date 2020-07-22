Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.10. 44,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

