Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.05. 373,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,181,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

