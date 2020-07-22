Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,727. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

