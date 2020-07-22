Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 50,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

