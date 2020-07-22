Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.50. 50,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

