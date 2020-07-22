Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 4,134 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after buying an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

