Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,411. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

