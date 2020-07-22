Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nike by 62.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Nike by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 321,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Nike by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 53,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.43. 135,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,021,728. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

