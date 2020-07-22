Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,410,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $224.62. 32,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,654. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.