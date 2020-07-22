Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,338 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $4,075,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 157.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,745. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

