Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,567 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,921. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.76 and a 200 day moving average of $365.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

