Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,645 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. 28,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.