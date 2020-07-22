Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,721 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. 951,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

