Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,984 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 205,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.19. 15,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

