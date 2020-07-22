Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,321 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.13. 103,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.41. The company has a market cap of $314.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

